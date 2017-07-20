Pro-life Hero Daleiden Must Pay 140.000 Dollar to Criminal Abortionists

Contempt of court

Monday, a federal judge in San Francisco held pro-lifer David Daleiden and his attorneys in contempt of court for posting online undercover videos that reveal criminal behaviour of abortionists, in violation of a court order, report U.S. media.is not a conviction but an administrative penalty.Daleiden has to pay almost 140.000 Dollar to the “National Abortion Federation” for attorney fees, security costs and alleged staff time for searching links to Daleiden’s videos.Daleiden’s attorneys will challenge the court decision: “They [the abortionists] are the criminals here”.