클릭 수44
Only the Orthodox Church Is the One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic Church
Only the Orthodox Church is truly apostolic according to the Greek-Orthodox Metropolitan Alexios (Vrionis) of Nikaia, a suburb of Athens, Greece. Alexios said this during a homily on June 30 for the Feast of the Twelve Apostles.
According to him "only the Orthodox Church is the one, holy, catholic and apostolic Church."
#newsZaxxineppv
According to him "only the Orthodox Church is the one, holy, catholic and apostolic Church."
#newsZaxxineppv