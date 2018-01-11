Clicks252
Now the Secret Commission Has a Face
Luca Maria Negro, the president of the Federation of the Evangelical Churches in Italy has announced on nev.it (January 10) that “2018 will be a crucial year for ecumenism in Italy and in the world.”
As a reason for this, Negro says that this year a Tavolo permanente di consultazione (Permanent Board of Consultation) with Catholics, Protestants and Orthodox will be founded in Italy. Negro does not explain why this will be “crucial” for ecumenism worldwide.
Anonimi della Croce (January 11) fills in the gap. According to the blog the new board is the already existing secret commission that is working on an ecumenical mass. Its next meeting will be on February 12.
Bishop Ambrogio Spreafico of Frosinone, the responsible for ecumenism in the Bishops’ Conference, said according to agensir.it (December 11) that the basis for this new structure is that “nobody can say that he is the only possessor of the full truth”. This is, however, one of the essential claims of the Catholic Church.
According to Anonimi della Croce the group will launch an ecumenical mass within the next months.
Picture: Ambrogio Spreafico, © Beatrice, wikicommons CC BY-SA, #newsRtzgdhfazm
