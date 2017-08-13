Does The Merciful God Punish the Ku Klux Klan?

Ku Klux Klan

U.S. born Saint, Mother Katharine Drexel (1858-1955), the foundress of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, had her school in Beaumont, Texas, threatened by thein 1922, because the school was for black children.Jenny Vengalil writes in an undated article on the website ofthat thethreatened to tar and feather the school's chaplain and to bomb the church.Only days later a tornado destroyed the local headquarter of thekilling two members. The sisters received no further threats.