Does The Merciful God Punish the Ku Klux Klan?
U.S. born Saint, Mother Katharine Drexel (1858-1955), the foundress of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament, had her school in Beaumont, Texas, threatened by the Ku Klux Klan in 1922, because the school was for black children.
Jenny Vengalil writes in an undated article on the website of Villanova University that the Ku Klux Klan threatened to tar and feather the school's chaplain and to bomb the church.
Only days later a tornado destroyed the local headquarter of the Ku Klux Klan killing two members. The sisters received no further threats.
Picture: Katharine Drexel, #newsFodswlhnsk
