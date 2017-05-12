Fatima: That's the Miracle

On May 13, Pope Francis will canonise Jacinta and Francisco Marto, two of the three shepherd children of Fatima who saw Our Lady in 1917.The canonisation is based on a miracle that involved Lucas, a five year old boy from Brazil who in 2013 fell out of a window, six meters above the ground. Lucas hit his head, lost brain tissue and fell into a deep coma. The doctors expected him to die or to survive with severe cognitive disabilities.Lucas' parents and nuns prayed to the children of Fatima. Some days later, Lucas woke up and began to speak. To the amazement of the doctors, he recovered completely.