Germany’s Dying Church: No Ordination in the Big Osnabrück Diocese

For the first time in more than 100 years there is no priestly ordination in the big German diocese of Osnabrück (555'000 Catholics). Nevertheless , the rector of the seminary, Father Ulrich Beckwermert, does “not make a big thing out of it”, “domradio.de” reports. The diocese is led by very liberal bishop Franz-Josef Bode.The downtrend concerns all the German dioceses. In 1962 Germany saw 557 priestly ordinations. In 2015 they were 58.Because of a Church tax system, the German Church earns every year more than 5 billion Euros (5.4 billion U.S. Dollars). This money gives it a big influence upon the Vatican.