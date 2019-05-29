Francis Attacks Signees of Letter That Proves He Is a Heretic

Pope Francis takes the accusation that he is a heretic [allegedly] “with a sense of humour," he told the Mexican Televisa (May 28).
The accusation of heresy was directed against him by the April letter of over eighty scholars whose please and supplications Francis had brushed aside for years.
But now he graciously declared that the letter did not "hurt" him, unlike "hypocrisy and lies."
But then, Francis quickly lost his grace and reviled the signees as “wrong,” “poor people,” and “manipulated”. He avoided confronting their arguments.
Who is he to judge ("wrong", "poor", "manipulated"?