Why a Physician Gets Irate About Catholic Confusion – by Father Reto Nay

“It’s the clinical judgement and the uncertainty that needs to be juggled with all the time.”

“This is why I get irate with people who create confusion and thrive on creating further confusion when I constantly strive for clarity.



If clarity is important to treat the mortal body, how much more clarity should we seek for our immortal soul?



The worst I could do is accidentally kill someone. But the worst a priest or bishop or pope could do to a soul is unthinkable.”

Last week, I received a letter from a medical doctor who told me that he was battling with a specific condition of one of his patients. Speaking about his task as a physician he wrote,The physician added,Perhaps our confused bishops should leave the helm of our sick Church for a while to a group of physicians?