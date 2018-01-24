Language
Why a Physician Gets Irate About Catholic Confusion – by Father Reto Nay

Last week, I received a letter from a medical doctor who told me that he was battling with a specific condition of one of his patients. Speaking about his task as a physician he wrote,

“It’s the clinical judgement and the uncertainty that needs to be juggled with all the time.”

The physician added, “This is why I get irate with people who create confusion and thrive on creating further confusion when I constantly strive for clarity.

If clarity is important to treat the mortal body, how much more clarity should we seek for our immortal soul?

The worst I could do is accidentally kill someone. But the worst a priest or bishop or pope could do to a soul is unthinkable.”

Perhaps our confused bishops should leave the helm of our sick Church for a while to a group of physicians?
Uncle Joe
Clarity is especially important for physicians and preachers. Not only what is said needs to be clear, it's important that the message is also understood clearly.
---------------------------------
Case in point:
Levi, an 82 year-old man, went to see Doctor Joe to get a physical.

A few days later, the doctor saw Levi walking down the street with a gorgeous young woman on his arm.
A … More
Like
More