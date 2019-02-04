Francis’ in-flight approval of sexual pseudo education

Question of a journalist:

Detractors of the Catholic Church blame the Church because she is opposed to sex education in schools. I would like to know Pope Francis’ opinion.

Quote by Francis:

“I think it is important to teach sex education in schools.”

Commentary:

Quote by Francis:

“Sex is a gift from God. It is not a bogeyman (evil spirit); it is a gift from God in order to love.”

Commentary:

Quote by Francis:

“Objective sex education should be offered…”

Commentary:

objective sex education

objective sex education

Quote by Francis:

“Sex as a gift from God must be taught, not with strictness…”

Commentary:

Quote by Francis:

“ The problem lies with those responsible for education, both at the national and the local level and in every individual school.”

Commentary:

problem lies with

Quote by Francis:

“There needs to be sex education for children.”

Commentary:

there needs to be sex education for children

children need

needs

Quote by Francis:

“School makes up for this, and must do so. Otherwise a vacuum remains, which gets filled with any kind of ideology.”

Commentary:

“thoroughly immoral”

“complete rupture from the teaching of the Church throughout the ages about the parent as primary educator”.

Conclusion:

“Truly, I say to you, as you did not do it to one of the least of these, you did not do it to Me. And these will go away into eternal punishment.”

This statement by the pseudo Pope is a crime against God, against parents, and the gravest crime against defenseless children! Francis is well aware what the term “sex education” means today! It does not mean education but rather programmed demoralization and even satanization of children since earliest childhood!Francis lies. It is not a gift from God given for some undefined love but only for marriage. To emphasize sex without telling about the God-given instructions in the sixth and ninth commandments and about Christ’s warning concerning the need to cut off our members and concerning hell is a crime of seducing people to sin. Abused sex really has a bogeyman (evil spirit) behind it. Jesus never spoke about the gift of sex, but He cast out unclean spirits.What does Francis mean by offering? He urged parents in Ireland not to prevent their children manipulated by sexual pseudo education from practicing gender perversions. Today we can see thisin all the UN programs. It is vehement promotion of deviations which involves trainings and courses directly at school. Children are under the terror of a homosexual demon.Statistics: UK – 40,000 cases of sexual abuse of children aged 4 to 8 by children aged 8 to 15. Out of these cases, 2626 have been reported in schools.Angels had the gift of freedom, and they became demons by abusing it. Again, Francis manipulates the minds by speaking about sex as a gift from God, but his words “not with strictness” reject the God-given instructions in the sixth and ninth commandments of the Decalogue. He also ignores the teaching of the Gospel. Francis is in diabolical rebellion against God.What is the fruit of abusing sex? Slavish dependence, gross violation of human dignity, character and mind, inclination to crime, rejection of repentance and finally, fall into eternal damnation in the hour of death.The mainthe office of the Pope responsible for faith and morals. He is obliged to take a radical stand against the criminal system of mass demoralization. However, he is doing quite the opposite today! Moreover, he is lying. Sex education is not determined by school but by international UN programs. The Ministry of Education is forced to adopt them under the UN dictates. Parents are powerless against the demoralization system. They have no choice. If they do not let their child be demoralized, they run the risk of having the child stolen from them by the juvenile justice system. Francis knows all this and deliberately puts on an act of dealing seriously with the question of responsibility.Francis says. He knows well that children at school are exposed to the most violent pornography on a mandatory basis. Dothis, according to Francis?! What Francisis to have a millstone hung around his neck.During a sex education class in Germany, several children lost consciousness, so it was necessary to call in an ambulance and take them to hospital. Other children in the class suffered mental injury. There is a huge number of similar cases.There was no sexual pseudo education in the past. People lived by faith, kept God’s commandments and there were no divorces.Francis directly favors sex pseudo education! The Pontifical Council has even drawn up a project based on Amoris Laetitia. A well-known pro-family activist T. Ward commented on this papal project and said that it was. He added that it was aFrancis is obliged to approach the UN and to persistently demand the abolition of evil sex education programs! He is also obliged to approach the Council of Europe with a demand for the annulment of the Istanbul Convention which introduces gender ideology and the stealing of children. Unless he does so, he deserves to be punished as a mass murderer:(Mt 25:45)+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic PatriarchateJanuary 31, 2019