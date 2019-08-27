Innocent Cardinal Pell Will Appeal, But...

Martyr Cardinal George Pell will appeal his unjust conviction to the Australian High Court, according to media reports.
This is Pell’s last possibility for an appeal, but it may take years until it is heard. The appeal became necessary after Victorias' Supreme Court confirmed the verdict.
Mark Weinberg, one of the three judges who disagreed, noticed that the entire evidence against Pell rested on the testimony of one accuser, while more than twenty witnesses testified in favor of Pell.
Further, the accusation is a detailed copy of a story which a lying accuser produced in the USA.
#newsCjvfonimyc
Clicks27
- Report
Social networks