Clicks170
Cardinal Müller: Francis Is "No Heretic" - He Is "Orthodox”
Cardinal Gerhard Müller has repeated his implausible theory according to which Pope Francis is a victim of those he keeps surrounding himself with.
Müller told the anti-Catholic fake-news magazine Spiegel (February 15) that Pope Francis allows himself to be “dependent” upon his counselors who have “base motives”. Müller did not say which counselors he means.
According to Müller, Francis “is surrounded” by people who “have little understanding of theology”. The cardinal calls them “courtiers”. Francis' closest collaborator is Cardinal Parolin.
Asked whether Francis is a heretic, Müller replied, “No. This Pope is orthodox.”
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsWmxauxhqiz
Müller told the anti-Catholic fake-news magazine Spiegel (February 15) that Pope Francis allows himself to be “dependent” upon his counselors who have “base motives”. Müller did not say which counselors he means.
According to Müller, Francis “is surrounded” by people who “have little understanding of theology”. The cardinal calls them “courtiers”. Francis' closest collaborator is Cardinal Parolin.
Asked whether Francis is a heretic, Müller replied, “No. This Pope is orthodox.”
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsWmxauxhqiz