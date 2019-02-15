Language
Clicks
170
en.news 4

Cardinal Müller: Francis Is "No Heretic" - He Is "Orthodox”

Cardinal Gerhard Müller has repeated his implausible theory according to which Pope Francis is a victim of those he keeps surrounding himself with.

Müller told the anti-Catholic fake-news magazine Spiegel (February 15) that Pope Francis allows himself to be “dependent” upon his counselors who have “base motives”. Müller did not say which counselors he means.

According to Müller, Francis “is surrounded” by people who “have little understanding of theology”. The cardinal calls them “courtiers”. Francis' closest collaborator is Cardinal Parolin.

Asked whether Francis is a heretic, Müller replied, “No. This Pope is orthodox.”

Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsWmxauxhqiz
Share Like
More
Gesù è con noi
That's why I said that I did not trust that apostate who disguises himself as a sheep (catholic).
Like
More
mattsixteen24
What is wrong with him? He just wrote a manifesto after what Francis said during his mohammads visit.
Like
More
CatMuse
Maybe he is Orthodox. Obviously Francis does not accept papal infallibility nor papal authority if he is pushing a synodal idea. That would make him like the eastern orthodox wouldn't it? Although I don't know how a pope could be in schism ... unless.... :-).
Like
More
LO'Brien
Which pope is this now?
Like
More