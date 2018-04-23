MASS ROSARY ON COAST IN UK ON SUNDAY 29TH APRIL

Could ALL Catholics world-wide join the UK in much needed prayer. Please continue to say the daily Rosary as requested by Our Lady of Fatima.“Give me an army saying the Rosary and I will conquer the world.” – Blessed Pope Pius IX“The Most Holy Virgin in these last times in which we live has given a new efficacy to the recitation of the Rosary to such an extent that there is no problem, no matter how difficult it is, whether temporal or above all spiritual, in the personal life of each one of us, of our families…that cannot be solved by the Rosary. There is no problem, I tell you, no matter how difficult it is, that we cannot resolve by the prayer of the Holy Rosary.” -Sister Lucia dos Santos of Fatima