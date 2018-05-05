Protestant Commuion: Francis Must Answer According To Faith, Not According to "Personal Opinion"

Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith

The statement of the German bishops' after their meeting with theregarding Protestant Communion in Germany is “very poor”, according to Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller.Talking to Edward Pentin (May 5), Müller said that the statement contained "no answer" to the central, essential question.Müller reminded Pope Francis that he is supposed to “give a very clear orientation” regarding this [settled] question and that this is not about his “personal opinion", rather, Francis as a pope is supposed to act "according to the revealed faith.”Müller stressed that it is not possible to be in “sacramental communion without ecclesial communion.”He hopes that “more bishops will raise their voices and do their duty”.The Cardinal added that “every cardinal has a duty to explain, defend, promote the Catholic faith”.