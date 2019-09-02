Scandal Cardinals: No Wonder Bergoglio Got Stuck in the Elevator

“One writes ‘cardinals’, one reads ‘friends of Bergoglio’,” Aldo Maria Valli comments on Pope Francis' September 1 cardinals.
For Valli, the nomination of Archbishop Michael Fitzgerald, 82, is a “rehabilitation” after he had been removed in 2006 from the Pontifical Council for the Inter-religious Dialogue for his “accommodating line on Islam.”
Archbishop Miguel Angel Ayuso Guixot, a neo-cardinal and successor of Fitzgerald, recently praised the Abu Dhabi document and Francis’ “tireless commitment to promoting dialogue” [with like-minded people only].
Neo-cardinal Matteo Zuppi of Bologna and the Vatican functionary Neo-Cardinal Michael Czerny belong to Francis' Mass-Immigration party.
Zuppi was praised by the gay propagandist James Martin on Twitter as “a great supporter” of homosexual fornication. Czerny is a special secretary of the Amazon Synod.
Neo-Cardinal José Tolentino Mendonça is a fan of Sister Maria Teresa Forcades i Vila, an ultra-feminist “theologian” who endorses abortion and gay pseudo-marriage.
No wonder, Bergoglio got stuck in the elevator while attempting to reach the place where he announced the names of the neo-cardinals.
#newsKoldzyvsny
Clicks229
- Report
Social networks