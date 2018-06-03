Pope Francis – Russian-Orthodox Must Not Become Catholic

During a May 30 meeting with a delegation of the Russian Patriarchate of Moscow, Pope Francis stressed that he doesn’t want Russian Orthodox to be become Catholics, “We will never allow ourselves to do this, I do not want it.”Francis insisted that “in Moscow - in Russia - there is only one patriarchate: yours. We will not have another one.”Francis also rejected the idea that there should be first a doctrinal agreement and then an ecumenical walking together. “This does not work for ecumenism”, he claimed. According to Francis, Christians must not wait until doctrinal problems are solved.This means that Francis is advocating for an ecumenism without truth nor faith.