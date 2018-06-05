New French Bishop Celebrates Regularly The Old Latin Mass

Picture: Matthieu Rougé, © Facebook, Diocèse de Paris, #newsTudnvkgwws

On June 5, Pope Francis named Father Matthieu Rougé, 52, the new Bishop of Nanterre, France.Rougé is one of the few priests of Paris Archdiocese who regularly celebrates the Old Latin Mass.He was the secretary of Paris Cardinal Lustiger (1926-2007). Since 2013 he has served as parish priest.In France, the Old Mass is very widespread.