Language
Clicks
174
en.news 1 1

New French Bishop Celebrates Regularly The Old Latin Mass

On June 5, Pope Francis named Father Matthieu Rougé, 52, the new Bishop of Nanterre, France.

Rougé is one of the few priests of Paris Archdiocese who regularly celebrates the Old Latin Mass.

He was the secretary of Paris Cardinal Lustiger (1926-2007). Since 2013 he has served as parish priest.

In France, the Old Mass is very widespread.

Picture: Matthieu Rougé, © Facebook, Diocèse de Paris, #newsTudnvkgwws
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Tesa
If you can read French, here is an interview with new Bishop Rougé about the Old Latin Mass
www.famillechretienne.fr/…/bilan-du-motu-p…
Like
More