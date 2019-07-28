Brandmüller: “Discontinuity” At Amazon Synod Would Be Church's End

Due to the statements of a number of bishops, Cardinal Walter Brandmüller fears that the German Synodal Way will lead "into disaster."
Brandmüller told Die-Tagespost.de (27 July) that he sees "dark clouds" over the Synodal Way as well as over the Amazon Synod.
The Cardinal especially criticized Essen bishop Franz-Josef Overbeck, who said that the Amazon Synod will represent a discontinuity after which nothing would be like before.
According to Brandmüller such a result "would mean the end of the Church."
