No Mercy: Cardinal Allows Catholic Funerals After Euthanasia Suicide
Cardinal Gérald Lacroix of Quebec, Canada, does not oppose Church funerals for Catholics who committed suicide by euthanasia, he told Jesuit magazine America. According to him the elderly are "bombarded" with messages that being killed is preferable. “So who are we to judge?" Lacroix quoted a controversial statement of Pope Francis. Lacroix is ready to take it, if Christ accuses him of “being too merciful”.
In reality Lacroix puts more euthanasia pressure on the vulnerable part of the population.
Picture: Gérald Lacroix, © Carolle Dachowski, CC BY-SA, #newsMtwjrpfecq
