Hypocritical Visit in the Vatican

Bishop Eugenio Scarpellini of El Alto, Bolivia, has called the December 15 visit of Socialist Bolivia President Evo Morales with Pope Francis an “irony and hypocrisy”.The very day when Morales was in the Vatican, his government introduced legislation allowing for more abortion of innocent children. At this occasion, the Bolivian vice-president Álvaro García Linera attacked the clergy, “I do not accept that the priests interfere in things regarding the body of the woman.”In the Vatican Morales greeted Francis with the words “Good day, Brother Pope Francis”. Francis called Morales by his first name, “Evo”.