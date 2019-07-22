Vatican Upgrades Shrine for Victims of Homosexuality

The Vatican approved the request of Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, Uganda, to declare Munyonyo Church a Minor Basilica.
The shrine is dedicated to the Ugandan Martyrs, 22 young Catholic males, who were burned to death because they refused the homosexual advances of King Mwanga II.
He tied them and forced them to walk 40 km. Then he threw them onto a pyre. With the martyrs Mwanga also killed 23 Anglican males.
Pope Francis visited a shrine dedicated to Mwanga’s Anglican victims in November 2015. There, he was even able to kneel.
#newsVahwjilwkj
Clicks75
- Report
Social networks