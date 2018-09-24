Clicks9
Francis: "Differences" With Protestants Are Not "Divisions"
Pope Francis addressed an ecumenical prayer meeting in the Lutheran cathedral of Riga, Latvia, during his Apostolic Visit to the Baltic states on September 24.
According to RomeReports.com, he asked his audience to become "weavers of unity in our cities" ensuring "that our differences don't turn into divisions” [as if there where no major and undisputed divisions between Catholics and Protestants].
