"Lesbian Rabbi" Joins "Gay Jesuit" at Catholic University's Ministry

The Jesuit University of San Francisco (USF) introduced Camille Angel as “Rabbi-in-Residence” of the University Ministry on August 6, writes Cal-Catholic.com (August 29).Angel was presented by JWeekly.com (July 23) as a “lesbian”. Among other things, the ministry makes “nondenominational prayer rooms” available to students.At USF, Angel has been teaching an “ethics course” called “Queering Religion” for several years covering the history of interaction between religious communities and gay groups.The homosexual activist Donal Godfrey, a Jesuit, is the associate director for faculty and staff spirituality at the university. He told media that Angel helped him "explore" gay activism.