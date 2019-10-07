Francis Equates Biretta with Barbaric Feathers

Talking to his Amazon Synod (October 7), Francis called it "offensive" to oppose civilisation to barbarism.
He expressed his annoyance regarding a joking comment about a man who last Sunday brought Eucharistic offerings with feathers on his head,
“What's the difference of having feathers as your headdress or a biretta which is used by the officials in our [Vatican] dicasteries?" he asked.
[The answer: The Biretta is removed for the liturgy, and Francis despises it.
Further, for American natives feathers symbolise a Pagan connection to the sky. North American Indians are allowed to wear feathers as reward for bravery in battle.]
