Amoris Laetitia: German Professor Implicitly Calls Pope Francis A Heretic?

On May 4th, the book "Amoris Laetitia - a turning point for moral theology?" by the German moral theologian Stephan Goertz and his collaborator Caroline Witting was presented in the prestigious Pontifical University Gregoriana in Rome. It claims that Pope Francis' Amoris Laetitia has abolished the Gospel as well as Catholic doctrine and that suddenly "remarried divorcees do not live in a state of sin anymore." This thesis implicitly accuses Pope Francis of being a heretic.