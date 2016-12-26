DECEMBER 26, 2016

The difference between Cardinal Ratzinger and me : one of us is in heresy

For me all need to enter the Catholic Church, all need to be incorporated as members, all need faith and baptism, for salvation.All non Catholics need to enter the Church and there are no exceptions.Here are the magisterial documents which support my view.

Of course they would also be supported by Pope Benedict.

Though he would also contradict these passages.He dienies them in public and in writing.

Here are the passages:

-Ad Gentes 7

-Lumen Gentium 14

Outside the Church there is no Salvation ( the dogma)

extra ecclesiam nulla salus ) is a doctrine of the Catholic Faith that was taught By Jesus Christ to His Apostles, preached by the Fathers, defined by popes and councils and piously believed by the faithful in every age of the Church. Here is how the Popes defined it:



“There is but one universal Church of the faithful, outside which no one at all is saved.” (



“We declare, say, define, and pronounce that it is absolutely necessary for the salvation of every human creature to be subject to the Roman Pontiff.” (



"The most Holy Roman Church firmly believes, professes and preaches that none of those existing outside the Catholic Church, not only pagans, but also Jews and heretics and schismatics, can have a share in life eternal; but that they will go into the eternal fire which was prepared for the devil and his angels, unless before death they are joined with Her; and that so important is the unity of this ecclesiastical body that only those remaining within this unity can profit by the sacraments of the Church unto salvation, and they alone can receive an eternal recompense for their fasts, their almsgivings, their other works of Christian piety and the duties of a Christian soldier. No one, let his almsgiving be as great as it may, no one, even if he pour out his blood for the Name of Christ, can be saved, unless he remain within the bosom and the unity of the Catholic Church." (Pope Eugene IV, the Bull Cantate Domino, 1441).

________________________________

-Catechism of the Catholic Church (1995)

(Note: '

Baptism is necessary for salvation for those to whom the Gospel has been proclaimed and who have had the possibility of asking for this sacrament...

but he himself is not bound by his sacraments.'- CCC1257. This is the New Theology.

This refers to the New Theology of Cardinal Ratzinger.It assumes in principle that hypothetical cases are not hypothetical.

The baptism of desire etc are exceptions to all needing the baptism of water for salvation. So he infers that there are objective cases of the baptism of water for them to be relevant and exceptiions to traditional EENS.

So refers to only those who know as opposed to those who are ignorance and are known and are saved.

Similarly we do not know any objective case of someone saved without the baptism of water since God is not bound to the Sacraments.)

____________________________________

Nicene Creed

Athanasius Creed