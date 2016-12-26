Clicks289
The difference between Cardinal Ratzinger and me : one of us is in heresy
DECEMBER 26, 2016
The difference between Cardinal Ratzinger and me : one of us is in heresy
The difference between Cardinal Ratzinger and me : one of us is in heresy
For me all need to enter the Catholic Church, all need to be incorporated as members, all need faith and baptism, for salvation.All non Catholics need to enter the Church and there are no exceptions.Here are the magisterial documents which support my view.
Of course they would also be supported by Pope Benedict.
Though he would also contradict these passages.He dienies them in public and in writing.
Here are the passages:
Therefore, all must be converted to Him, made known by the Church's preaching, and all must be incorporated into Him by baptism and into the Church which is His body. For Christ Himself "by stressing in express language the necessity of faith and baptism (cf. Mark 16:16; John 3:5), at the same time confirmed the necessity of the Church, into which men enter by baptism, as by a door. -Ad Gentes 7
_____________________________
14. This Sacred Council wishes to turn its attention firstly to the Catholic faithful. Basing itself upon Sacred Scripture and Tradition, it teaches that the Church, now sojourning on earth as an exile, is necessary for salvation. Christ, present to us in His Body, which is the Church, is the one Mediator and the unique way of salvation. In explicit terms He Himself affirmed the necessity of faith and baptism(124) and thereby affirmed also the necessity of the Church, for through baptism as through a door men enter the Church. -Lumen Gentium 14
________________________________
Outside the Church there is no Salvation ( the dogma)
“Outside the Church there is no salvation” (extra ecclesiam nulla salus) is a doctrine of the Catholic Faith that was taught By Jesus Christ to His Apostles, preached by the Fathers, defined by popes and councils and piously believed by the faithful in every age of the Church. Here is how the Popes defined it:
“There is but one universal Church of the faithful, outside which no one at all is saved.” (Pope Innocent III, Fourth Lateran Council, 1215.)
“We declare, say, define, and pronounce that it is absolutely necessary for the salvation of every human creature to be subject to the Roman Pontiff.” (Pope Boniface VIII, the Bull Unam Sanctam, 1302.)
“The most Holy Roman Church firmly believes, professes and preaches that none of those existing outside the Catholic Church, not only pagans, but also Jews and heretics and schismatics, can have a share in life eternal; but that they will go into the eternal fire which was prepared for the devil and his angels, unless before death they are joined with Her; and that so important is the unity of this ecclesiastical body that only those remaining within this unity can profit by the sacraments of the Church unto salvation, and they alone can receive an eternal recompense for their fasts, their almsgivings, their other works of Christian piety and the duties of a Christian soldier. No one, let his almsgiving be as great as it may, no one, even if he pour out his blood for the Name of Christ, can be saved, unless he remain within the bosom and the unity of the Catholic Church.” (Pope Eugene IV, the Bull Cantate Domino, 1441.)
________________________________
VI. THE NECESSITY OF BAPTISM
1257 The Lord himself affirms that Baptism is necessary for salvation.He also commands his disciples to proclaim the Gospel to all nations and to baptize them... The Church does not know of any means other than Baptism that assures entry into eternal beatitude; this is why she takes care not to neglect the mission she has received from the Lord to see that all who can be baptized are "reborn of water and the Spirit."-Catechism of the Catholic Church (1995)
(Note: ' Baptism is necessary for salvation for those to whom the Gospel has been proclaimed and who have had the possibility of asking for this sacrament...but he himself is not bound by his sacraments.'-CCC1257. This is the New Theology.
This refers to the New Theology of Cardinal Ratzinger.It assumes in principle that hypothetical cases are not hypothetical.
The baptism of desire etc are exceptions to all needing the baptism of water for salvation. So he infers that there are objective cases of the baptism of water for them to be relevant and exceptiions to traditional EENS.
So refers to only those who know as opposed to those who are ignorance and are known and are saved.
Similarly we do not know any objective case of someone saved without the baptism of water since God is not bound to the Sacraments.)
____________________________________
We acknowledge one baptism for the forgiveness of sins.-Nicene Creed
_______________________________
Whosoever will be saved, before all things it is necessary that he hold the catholic faith. Which faith except every one do keep whole and undefiled; without doubt he shall perish everlastingly....This is the catholic faith; which except a man believe truly and firmly, he cannot be saved.-Athanasius Creed
________________________________
CONTINUED
