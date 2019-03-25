Francis Lost In Contradictions: Warns of Being "Lost Forever” Although “No One Can Be Condemned Forever”

Amoris Laetitia

Conversion is urgent because the possibility to do so "is not unlimited,” Pope Francis said at the March 24 Angelus Prayer.He stressed that conversion must be taken up immediately, “Otherwise it may be lost forever." And: “We must not abuse God’s mercy.”But inFrancis indicates that adulterers need no conversion, let alone an urgent one (Footnote 531).And, “No one can be condemned forever because that is not the logic of the Gospel” (297).