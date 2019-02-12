German Bishop: “Female Priests Will Come”

It does no longer "convince" to reject a female priesthood with arguments based "only on tradition", Magdeburg Bishop Gerhard Feige, Germany, told KNA (February 12).Feige knows, however, that many Catholics would refuse a female priesthood and this would jeopardize the unity of the Church, "Nevertheless, it will come.”John Paul II declared infallibly in Ordinatio Sacerdotalis (1994) that the main argument against a female priesthood is Christ’s will who choose twelve men as his apostles, leaving out Our Lady.The Catholic Church in Germany is clinically dead and survives only on account of a lavish church tax which makes it possible to keep empty structures going.Feige is a known enemy of the Catholic Faith.