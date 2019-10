The end of celibacy will open to door to sodomite acceptance

Priests will get married with the end of celibacy, but will the Vatican stop the homosexual priests from getting "married"? What will happen now that many pro-sodomy bishops are now Cardinals? Will Cardinal Sarah and Burke come out with more books and not rebuke the man they call Pope? Pagan worship allowed in the Vatican. No rebuke of Bergoglio. When will it end?