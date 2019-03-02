Pagan Bishop Assists Pagan Ritual

San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy, California, and the local mayor organised on January 10 the 250th jubilee of the first Catholic mission in town.An ecumenical/pagan prayer included a Native American blessing involving the burning of white sage, the San Diego diocesan newspaper (February 2019) reported.The demonic rite was performed by the Catholic Deacon Andy Orosco, a Kumeyaay Indian, who explained this as a "medicine from our Creator" for the "healing of our mind, body and soul".In his August 2018 testimony, Archbishop Viganò calls the appointment of McElroy to San Diego "orchestrated" by Cardinal Parolin. He adds that McElroy was "well aware" of Cardinal McCarrick’s abuses and is a supporter of the pro-gay Jesuit James Martin.