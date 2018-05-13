Behind this Marriage Is More than the Eye Can See

Father Gregorio Hidalgo, an assistant-priest in Simi Valley, Los Angeles Archdiocese, reported on social media about a very unusual wedding.It took place on May 12 in a hospital chapel because the bride, Estela, 26, is terminally ill with cancer that has spread all over her body.Only a very small wedding was planned but, at the end sixty people showed up, including doctors and nurses.When the couple promised fidelity “till death do us part” the sniffles in the chapel were louder than the music.Still, Estrella's dream of her life became reality, "I never thought I could do it before my life was over”, she told the priest after the ceremony.