Clicks106
Cardinal McCarrick "Laicized" – McCarrickism Continues
Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, 88, has been removed today from the priesthood after a Church trial found him guilty of homosexual "sins against the Sixth Commandment with minors and with adults".
Mercy-Pope Francis - McCarrick's friend - rendered the verdict definitive, meaning that no appeal is possible.
Although McCarrick has been "laicized", his closest collaborators and friends - Cardinals Tobin, Farrell and Cupich - carry on his legacy with Francis' support.
The Vatican procedures against McCarrick leave a stale aftertaste: When McCarrick was strong and powerful, he was the star of the liberal establishment Church. Now, that he is old and weak his many friends turn like jackals against him.
#newsNrifbzubpu
Mercy-Pope Francis - McCarrick's friend - rendered the verdict definitive, meaning that no appeal is possible.
Although McCarrick has been "laicized", his closest collaborators and friends - Cardinals Tobin, Farrell and Cupich - carry on his legacy with Francis' support.
The Vatican procedures against McCarrick leave a stale aftertaste: When McCarrick was strong and powerful, he was the star of the liberal establishment Church. Now, that he is old and weak his many friends turn like jackals against him.
#newsNrifbzubpu