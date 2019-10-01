Marx Amuses His Audience: "Dynamic forward"

Picture: Reinhard Marx, © Kiderle, Pressefoto Erzbistum München, #newsXycihmxqts

There is currently "a dynamic forward in the Church," Cardinal Reinhard Marx told a [visibly amused] audience on September 28 during the ordination of five married deacons in Munich.The Francis-Church is currently in that "dynamic" which drove the German Protestants against the wall fifty years ago, unless Marx meant by "dynamic forward" his adiposity.Marx explained that his church lives from an undefined "change", while the Catholic Church lives from the Sacraments.He infers from Christ's word "I am the way, the truth and the life" that the truth is "a person", "no cold doctrine" and "no text wrapped between two book covers.” Presumably this was an attack on Francis’ printed heresies.Finally he demanded an orientation of all ministries [of his church] “towards man," whereas the ministries of the Catholic Church are oriented toward Christ, the true man.