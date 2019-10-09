Homily: Francis Entangles Himself in Condemnations and Contradictions

The prophet Jonah was “stubborn” because of "his convictions of faith" while the Lord was "stubborn in his mercy," Francis said in his October 8 homily, creating another false dilemma as if Faith and mercy would oppose each other.
In an evident attempt to justify himself, he vilified Jonah as "a model of those Christians who always put conditions." Francis went on slamming them for [allegedly] saying that "changes are not Christian, they are heresies."
However, the problem with changes propagated by Francis is not that they are "changes" but that they are misguided.
Going on from insult to contradiction, Francis condemned his straw men of taking up “the ugly path of ideology against the path of faith.” At this point, he must have forgotten that he had just opposed faith against mercy.
After such fierce condemnations, Francis concluded that the Lord "came to save, not to condemn."
Vatican News - Existe uma maneira de ser cristão "desde que", isto é, somente em determinadas condições, disse o #PapaFrancesco na homilia da missa na Casa #SantaMarta
Francis seems to be angry. He clearly doesn't like it when the things trumpeted during this freakshow are denounced as heresy and apostasy by clergy and laity.
Christ's first coming was to save us, but His second coming will be to condemn those who choose not to be saved.
But to know, understand and believe that one must be at least - a Christian!
More of the "diabolical disorientation" Our Lady spoke of.....