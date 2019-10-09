Homily: Francis Entangles Himself in Condemnations and Contradictions





However, the problem with changes propagated by Francis is not that they are "changes" but that they are misguided.



Going on from insult to contradiction, Francis condemned his model of those Christians who always put conditions." Francis went on slamming them for [allegedly] saying that "changes are not Christian, they are heresies."However, the problem with changes propagated by Francis is not that they are "changes" but that they are misguided.Going on from insult to contradiction, Francis condemned his straw men

The prophet Jonah was “stubborn” because of "his convictions of faith" while the Lord was "stubborn in his mercy," Francis said in his October 8 homily, creating another false dilemma as if Faith and mercy would oppose each other.In an evident attempt to justify himself, he vilified Jonah as "aof taking up “the ugly path of ideology against the path of faith.” At this point, he must have forgotten that he had just opposed faith against mercy.After such fierce condemnations, Francis concluded that the Lord "came to save, not to condemn."