Abolishing Celibacy: Break With Apostolic Tradition – Cardinal Sarah

Cardinal Robert Sarah criticized in a homily in Chartres (May 21), that “some” [Pope Francis and his allies] are engaging in abolishing celibacy due to “pastoral reasons”.According to Sarah, a married priesthood would lead to serious consequences and be a “break with the Apostolic Tradition”.And: “Then we would establish a priesthood according to human criteria but we do not sustain the priesthood of Christ, obedient, poor and chaste.”