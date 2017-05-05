German Theologian Reveals: Gradual Introduction of Female Diaconate

On Thursday the German theologian Johanna Rahner spoke to katholisch.de, the ultra liberal news website of the German Bishops' Conference, calling for the sacramental ordination of women. Rahner teaches Catholic dogmatics at the University of Tübingen, Germany. She is a distant relative to the dissenting Jesuit theologian Karl Rahner (+1984).She has a three-step-plan how to introduce the ordination of female deaconettes “gradually”. The first step has already been realised by Pope Francis and by several German dioceses and beyond, by having women appear more and more in ecclesiastical positions. Rahner points out that in Germany women work in parishes as pastoral assistants and already fulfil tasks that are reserved to ordained ministers, like preaching, baptising or even reciting parts of the Eucharistic prayer.As a future second step, Rahner envisions the introduction of deaconettes that are similar to the permanent male diaconate. Once this step is reached a claim will be made that the "sacramental structure" of the diaconate has supposedly changed. This claim will then be legitimatised theologically. This will lead to the third step: the introduction of a sacramental diaconate for women in individual dioceses.It needs to be noticed that most supporters of women ordination believe that the distinction between ordained and unordained members of the Church should be eliminated altogether and that lay-people should even be allowed to celebrate Mass although this contradicts Catholic doctrine. According to Catholic doctrine, the ordination of a women as a deacon, priest or bishop is impossible and therefore invalid.