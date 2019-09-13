"Sensations": Francis Justifies the Squandering of Saint Peter’s Relics

Pope Francis explained in a September 13 letter to the Greek-Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople the surrender of nine fragments of the bones of Saint Peter to the Greek schismatics.
Francis writes that he “sensed” that it would be highly significant to have Peter’s relics beside the Apostle Andrew venerated in Constantinople. He further “sensed” that this thought came "from the Holy Spirit."
This gesture confirms for Francis the ecumenical journey and can [alleged] serve as a "constant reminder" that "our divergences will no longer stand in the way of our common witness.”
Bartholomew's Greek-Orthodox do not even recognize baptism conferred in the Catholic Church.
#newsScsrbfdqam
Clicks13
- Report
Social networks