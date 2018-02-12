Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate – New Vatican Move

Father Paolo Siano, a Franciscan Friar of the Immaculate, wrote on Marco Tosatti’s blog (February 7) that the Vatican imposed commissary of the Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate invited them to a General Assembly in the presence of Vatican representatives. The assembly’s goal is “sharing, listening, understanding…”. Siano does not reveal when it will take place.He asks however what the Vatican, after over two years of having suspended the sisters’ self-governance, has suddenly to share with them.The announcement asks the sisters not to request dispensations from their vows before this meeting. Siano comments, “It is understood that many sisters are about to leave the Institute.”