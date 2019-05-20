German Bishops Call Pro-Lifers “Anti-Abortionists”

Not surprisingly, Katholisch.de (May 19) called participants of Sunday’s March for Life in Rome “abortion opponents.”
The term is used by the abortion propaganda which fears the term “Pro Life” while it calls those who kill unborn babies “Pro Choice” as if killing were a “choice.”
The Pro-Life March gathered over 15.000 participants. None of the prelates who fervently praised Pope Francis for declaring death penalty “immoral” were present.
During his Sunday Regina Caeli prayer Francis even avoided mentioning the March.
Only two cardinals, Raymond Burke and Willem Eijk of Utrecht, participated. TV2000, the broadcaster of the de facto pro-abortion Italian Bishops ignored the event.
Picture: © corrispondenzaromana.it, #newsGidskhmwfh
Clicks118
- Report
Social networks