Surprised? Amazon Synod "Priestess" Is a Pseudo-Marriage Lesbian

The woman in a grey or black clergyman-shirt showing up during various Pagan events at the Amazon Synod, is Emilie Smith, 56.
NewWestRecord.ca (September 29) presented her as the parish-priest of St. Barnabas Anglican Church, New Westminster, Western Canada. She was born in Argentina but raised in Canada.
A climate alarmist, Smith was invited as an "observer" to Germany sponsored activities around the Synod.
She has appeared at Amazon events in churches and at Pagan prayers, also at Francis' Pachamama adoration in the Vatican gardens (October 4, pictured right).
In July 2018, Smith entered a pseudo-marriage with the choir director Petti Powel. She uses her clergyman-shirts mainly for camera events.
