Archbishop Credibly Accused Of Gay Abuses - Still Working in the Vatican
Twitter-User Cat”CatholicSat” posted this Thread on twitter (July 30) about the case of Bishop Carlos Alberto Azevedo, credibly accused of sexually assaulting a seminarian.
In 2010 a Portuguese Priest wrote to the Nunciature stating that in 1980 he had been sexual assaulted as a seminarian by +Azevedo, who was head of Seminary recruitment for Diocese of Porto. He wrote to Nunciature after Azevedo made sexual advances on him for the third time.
At the time that the accusations were reported to the nunciature, +Azevedo was an Auxillary Bishop of Lisbon, and coordinator of Pope Benedict's visit to Portugal. It is not known what the Nunciature did with the accusations.
In 2011, a year after the Nunciature was made aware of the accusations, +Azevedo was transferred to Rome, to a newly created position of "delegate" at the Pontifical Council for Culture.
In 2013, the abused priest frustrated by the inaction of the hierarchy and Rome with respect to his case went to press with his story.
Numerous Portuguese Bishops then freely admitted that they knew +Azevedo was a homosexual and had ''numerous complicated problems". (Read here: estadoeigreja.wordpress.com/…/o-caso-da-vida-…)
Vatican spokesman Fr Federico Lombardi responded saying Rome is unaware of any inquiries into allegations of sexual harassment against +Azevedo and "is a person whom we esteem very much, who performs his functions well at Pontifical Council of Culture."
