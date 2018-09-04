Clicks248
Pro-Gay Cupich Lies, Gets in Troubles
Pro-gay Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich who belongs to the orbit of Cardinal McCarrick, ordered his priest to read a text during last Sunday's Mass in which he justifies his recent controversial statement about homosexual abuses in the Church.
Cupich was sharply criticised after on August 28 he told NBC5 that Pope Francis has a “bigger agenda” to worry about than the Viganò statement that accuses Francis of having hushed up the McCarrick abuses.
Cupich added that Francis' pivotal agenda is allegedly “defending migrants” and “protecting the environment”. He even claimed that the sex abuse scandal is not about sex but "power" and "clericalism".
After this Cupich was widely accused of trivialising the abuses.
In his Sunday statement he attempted to put the blame on NBC5 accusing the broadcaster of having edited his interview in a misleading way.
But NBC5 published the unedited interview online showing that its story was accurate.
Picture: Blase Cupich, © Goat_Girl, Flickr, CC BY-SA, #newsYprumnzlib, #newsTnfpxyekbb
