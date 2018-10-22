Clicks5
Pope Francis the Insulter Preaches Against Insults
Insulting is “a way of killing”, said Pope Francis in his October 17 general audience. He added that it would be wonderful if each of us could say: “I will never insult anyone.” In June 2016, Francis admitted that “we have a very creative vocabulary for insulting others”.
Francis may not be aware that there is a special webpage, PopeFrancisBookOfInsults.blogspot.com, that collects the hundreds of insults he has used during his pontificate. Among them are:
Rigid, superficial, ideological or vagabond Christians
Long-faced, mournful funeral Christian
Mummified Christians
Old maid
Fomenter of coprophagia
Rosary counter
Self-absorbed Promethean
neo-Pelagian
Restorationist
Triumphalist
Slaves of superficiality
Museum mummy
Renaissance prince
Airport Bishop
Leprous courtier
Careerist Bishop
Sourpuss
Pickled pepper-faced Christian
Little monster
Creed-reciting, parrot Christian
Inquisitorial beater
Abstract ideologue
Smarmy, idolator priest
Moralistic quibbler
Faraway contemplative
They have spiritual Alzheimer's
Terrorism of gossip
Soap bubble Christian
Picture: © Mazur/catholicchurch.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsKlmuhrliwu
