Pope Francis the Insulter Preaches Against Insults

Insulting is “a way of killing”, said Pope Francis in his October 17 general audience. He added that it would be wonderful if each of us could say: “I will never insult anyone.” In June 2016, Francis admitted that “we have a very creative vocabulary for insulting others”.Francis may not be aware that there is a special webpage, PopeFrancisBookOfInsults.blogspot.com, that collects the hundreds of insults he has used during his pontificate. Among them are:Rigid, superficial, ideological or vagabond ChristiansLong-faced, mournful funeral ChristianMummified ChristiansOld maidFomenter of coprophagiaRosary counterSelf-absorbed Prometheanneo-PelagianRestorationistTriumphalistSlaves of superficialityMuseum mummyRenaissance princeAirport BishopLeprous courtierCareerist BishopSourpussPickled pepper-faced ChristianLittle monsterCreed-reciting, parrot ChristianInquisitorial beaterAbstract ideologueSmarmy, idolator priestMoralistic quibblerFaraway contemplativeThey have spiritual Alzheimer'sTerrorism of gossipSoap bubble Christian