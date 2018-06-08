Clicks95
Bishop Says It Again: Francis Is An Antipope
The present Church crisis can only be resolved by a group of cardinals who find that the election of "Francis the Merciful" in 2013 was invalid, Monsignor René Gracida (94), the retired bishop of Corpus Christi, Texas, wrote on June 2 on his blog “abyssum.org”.
Already in April, he stated that he considers Francis an anti-pope.
According to Gracida, some Cardinals including Jorge Bergoglio, violated Canon law by plotting what became known as the “St Gallen mafia”, and they are therefore now excommunicated.
Picture: René Gracida, © okietraditionalist.blogspot.com, #newsGytexutzev
Already in April, he stated that he considers Francis an anti-pope.
According to Gracida, some Cardinals including Jorge Bergoglio, violated Canon law by plotting what became known as the “St Gallen mafia”, and they are therefore now excommunicated.
Picture: René Gracida, © okietraditionalist.blogspot.com, #newsGytexutzev