Shaman "Blesses" Participants of Amazon Pre-Synod With Mumbo-Jumbo

Isidoro Jajoy, a Shaman from Colombia's Inga tribe, “blessed” participants of an Amazon Synod preparatory meeting in Bogota on August 14.According to Catholic News Service the meeting was an opportunity for bishops who will attend the Synod to receive proposals and speak to residents of the Amazon region.Mundabor.Wordpress.com called the shamanic rite a “prostitution of Christianity.”“These people are selling our religion to the cult of earth, the approval of the world, and the rituals of savages.”