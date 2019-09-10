Swiss Diocese Endorses Gay "Blessings", Supports Gay Pseudo Marriages

Hansruedi Huber, a spokesman for Basel Diocese, Switzerland, admitted to LuzernerZeitung.ch (August 30) that his diocese welcomes a Swiss draft law that considers homosexual fornication to be the same as a matrimony [and donkeys the same as horses].Huber also endorsed "blessing" ceremonies for persons who practice homosexual fornication.Pro-Gay Basel Bishop Felix Gmür - who makes 170'000 Swiss Francs/Dollars a year - said in April that the Church should find “meaningful interpretations” for practicing homosexuals.