Paper Catholics: Please, No Illusions About Africa

The percentage of the Catholics who receive the sacrament of confirmation is "very low" in several African countries, said Father Alain Clément Amiézi, a professor for dogmatics at Anyama Seminary, Ivory Coast.Talking to La-Croix.com (August 6), Amiézi calls the number of truly committed Catholics who are active in social and political fields, “infinitesimal."And, “We are producing baptized people but not Christians.” This is an indicator that the Novus Ordo is failing also where people still go to church.