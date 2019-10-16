Francis’ Carbon Dioxide Can’t Cause Global Warming

Francis’ theory is, that carbon dioxide traps heat that warms the oceans and melts the polar ice.But Mark Imisides stresses on Principia-Scientific.org (February 9, 2017) that six quadrillion/septillion joules of energy are required to heat the water contained in the ocean by a mere 1˚C.If humanity would use every single power plant to just heating the ocean, it would take 32,000 years to warm it up by just 1˚C, Imisides explains. His conclusion: Human influence on the climate is miniscule.If the entire ocean were to be heated by “greenhouse warming” – meaning by air alone - by 1˚C an air temperature of 4,000˚C were needed since for every ton of water there is only a kilogram of air, but this would only warm the surface.Therefore, the fact that the water is warmer in summer and colder in winter is not due to the air but to – the sun, Imisides reveals referring to common sense.