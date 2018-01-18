Language
Braga Archbishop Encourages Mortal Sin

Archbishop Jorge Ortiga of Braga, Portugal, published on January 17 sacrilegious guidelines admitting adulterers to the sacraments and contradicting the Gospel and Catholic doctrine.

According to Ortiga divorcees living in a second liaison may undergo a six-months program with meetings. After that, Braga lets them receive Holy Communion. A condition to participate in the program is a valid first marriage and a subsequent adulterous liaison which has been ongoing for at least five years so that Ortiga considers it to be “stable”. Catholic doctrine calls bigamist living in "stable" liaisons "hardened sinners".

Picture: Jorge Ortiga
Sunamis 46
They are loosing their minds
aderito
Who gave him the right to go against the Word of our Lord Jesus Christ ,
aderito
Iam sorry he is a heretic portuguese , Vais contra a lei de Deus e iras pagar por levar as pessoas a perdicao
mccallansteve
I'm quite sure what Christ would say to this archbishop; Get thee behind me, satan.
Rafał_Ovile
Archbishop Jorge Ortiga of Braga you have ignored the prophecy revealed by one of Fatima's visionary - sister Lucy who wrote her response to Cdl. Caffarra, "Father, a time will come when the decisive battle between the kingdom of Christ and Satan will be over marriage and the family." More
