Braga Archbishop Encourages Mortal Sin
Archbishop Jorge Ortiga of Braga, Portugal, published on January 17 sacrilegious guidelines admitting adulterers to the sacraments and contradicting the Gospel and Catholic doctrine.
According to Ortiga divorcees living in a second liaison may undergo a six-months program with meetings. After that, Braga lets them receive Holy Communion. A condition to participate in the program is a valid first marriage and a subsequent adulterous liaison which has been ongoing for at least five years so that Ortiga considers it to be “stable”. Catholic doctrine calls bigamist living in "stable" liaisons "hardened sinners".
Picture: Jorge Ortiga, © Joseolgon, wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsNavmsndmoc
