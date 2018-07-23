The non-prophecy… prophecy.

“The Eucharist, although it is the fullness of sacramental life, is not a prize for the perfect but a powerful medicine and nourishment for the weak.” Evangelii Gaudium 47

"I expect to die in bed, my successor will die in prison and his successor will die a martyr in the public square. His successor will pick up the shards of a ruined society and slowly help rebuild civilization, as the church has done so often in human history." Arch. Francis GeorgeThere’s no doubt God use His servants and His enemies to make a point, His Will’s always done no matter what, everything is written in His Holy Word, yet people still finds new ways to fall in hell and those who swore to protect His sheep with their very lives are turning their backs on Him all for the applause of the world.Arch. Francis George of Chicago said this while alive, it went viral and he admitted saying such words, but not as “prophecy”, George was merely reflecting on the progression of secularization of the world, but God doesn’t care about men’s logic, He is faithful and will fulfill His Holy Word in each person’s lives, giving opportunities to repent and destroying excuses on the final day, Judgment day.There’s no doubt that Arch. George was wrong in his “logic” to say this wasn’t a prophecy, because we now see the fruits of His successor, meteoric star Card. Cupich, and we can’t see any other outcome for him, if he doesn’t repent, to fulfill the part of ending up in prison.There’s nobody in this world that reflects the dangerous and heretic mindset of antipope Francis, a pro-gay, pro-communion to adulterers, pro-intercommunion of people who don’t believe and effective persecutor of traditional minded priests.Prophecy has two parts in meaning, the same in Almighty Father’s Holy Word, literal meaning and symbolic meaning, either way Card. Cupich doesn’t look good and since our Lord has told us on how to catch wolves dressed as sheep by checking out their fruits, there’s no doubt in my mind that Card. Cupich if he doesn’t repent in time will get the symbolic part: prison = hell.Since I started this path of preaching about Jesus Mercy to all the world, I’ve never separated Divine Justice from Mercy because one without the other is just false, when someone gets God’s Mercy the Just part should be amending, reparation and the will to change.Bergoglians all they do is to preach kumbaya mercy, telling people that it’s okay to be weak, it’s actually great to boast of our sins, that to be saved the requirement is to sin, never in the Catholic’s Church history such strange teaching has replaced the upmost and sound teaching of being in a state of grace to have communion.These words written by antipope Francis are so beautiful yet misleading, people doesn’t fight this, it is accepted as truth, when in fact after a good confession, with a sincere and contrite heart, the will to amend and change, perfection comes from God to our souls, state of grace is granted.If you are misled it’s okay to open your eyes, it is ok to come back to God, now is Arch. Cupisch misled? Yes… Is he misleading all with his fruits? Yes… Does he know he was misled? Yes, now why I’m I saying this? Because he studied His commands, Card. Cupich should know Jesus better than a mere sheep; instead he chose not to believe God because he doesn’t believe.True priests are attack by demons more than the average person and if they don’t put their entire trust in God its game over for them, Card. Cupich is headed to eternal darkness by his fruits which are the extension of antipope Francis hellish lie to give communion to all.Card. Cupich believes in false mercy openly and giving the pearl to those who don’t believe is their agenda today, they don’t have their Lord’s back, no they don’t… The cheer of the world is their goal, to please the world and his master, this agenda is nothing more than abominable.Prison is waiting for Card. Cupich, hell is waiting for you and all of us who switch sides and anyone who is friends of the world is an enemy of God (James 4:4).The person who will succeed Card. Cupich will die a martyr, no doubt, soon the antichurch headed by the false prophet will no longer tolerate correction and will declare publicly that the structures belong to them, will persecute violently with those who adhere to our Lord’s teachings, so martyrdom will be done fulfilling Fatima and Akita.After the storm the calm, the Catholic Church crucifixion will result in triumph and the pieces will be picking up by the new successor of who was martyred, The Church will be victorious while the false prophet and his puppets will be enjoying the depths of hell.The non-prophecy… prophecy it’s happening in front of our very eyes, Card. Cupich is walking happily to his prison, the era of Triumph will precede much innocent blood. It’s my hope he comes to his senses before is too late for him and instead of symbolic prison he gets literal prison and let be for defending the faith.Let us pray for priests all around the world and the souls of those who are betraying our Lord (not their evil intentions), there’s no greater act of love than dying for our friends (John 15:13) and the 2nd greatest act is to pray for those who persecute us (Mat 5:44).A big hug in Jesus Christ. Amen