Pope Francis – Entangled in Contradictions
In early December Pope Francis attempted to pass his September 2016 letter to the bishops of Buenos Aires as “authentic Magisterium”. Contradicting the Gospel, this letter says that chapter VIII of Amoris Laetitia allows unrepentant adulterers to receive Holy Communion adding, “There are no other interpretations.”
On December 13 Sandro Magister pointed out that this contradicts the opening of Amoris Laetitia, according to which there should exist “various ways of interpreting some aspects of that teaching,” so that “each country or region can seek solutions better suited to its culture and sensitive to its traditions and local needs”?
According to Magister it is also unclear how Francis’ “magisterium” can be reconciled with canon 915 of the Code of Canon Law that forbids communion for those who “obstinately persevere in manifest grave sin.”
Picture: © Jeffrey Bruno, Aleteia, CC BY-SA, #newsPnysioqyvf
